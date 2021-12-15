Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.