Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGPPF remained flat at $$15.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Megaport has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Megaport in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

