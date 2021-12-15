Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439,790 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

