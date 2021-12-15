Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Declares GBX 0.30 Dividend

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MERC opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.24. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23.20 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.19. The stock has a market cap of £163.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

