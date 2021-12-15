Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

