Merit Financial Group LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

NYSE:TSM opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $102.91 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $603.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.