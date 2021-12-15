Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

