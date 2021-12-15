Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 5,984 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.