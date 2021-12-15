Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 2,085 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

AIMC stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

