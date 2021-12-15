Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 317 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in WNS were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.