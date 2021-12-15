Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.