Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

