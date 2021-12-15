Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 4,330 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $267.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.68. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

