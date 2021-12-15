Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cactus by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

