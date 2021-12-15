Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) traded up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as 3.52 and last traded at 3.47. 48,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,832,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.20.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Materials by 247.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 85,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meta Materials by 244.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 486,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Meta Materials by 544.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meta Materials by 702.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

