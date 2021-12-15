Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $476,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 157.3% during the third quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 17,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 74.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 91,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,286 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.41. The stock has a market cap of $928.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

