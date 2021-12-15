MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE MET opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

