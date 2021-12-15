Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE MTD traded up $24.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,567.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,031. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,495.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,469.79. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

