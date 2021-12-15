Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,542.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,492.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

