Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.3% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.43. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

