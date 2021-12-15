Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 3,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,162,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

