Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Acquires $47,600.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MSBI opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

