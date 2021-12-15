Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

