Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui Chemicals stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.