Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,175,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

MRNA opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

