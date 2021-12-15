MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 302.8% in November

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the November 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

MOGU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.95. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

