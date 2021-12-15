Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Down 61.9% in November

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MKD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 96,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32. Molecular Data has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Molecular Data Company Profile

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.