Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,557 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000.

ULST opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38.

