Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,857 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,857 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.