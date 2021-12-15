Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $391.94 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

