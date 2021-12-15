Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 40,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.