Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

