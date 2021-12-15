Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 1,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

