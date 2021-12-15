monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,416 shares.The stock last traded at $297.74 and had previously closed at $307.94.

A number of research firms have commented on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

