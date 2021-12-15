MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.82

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 34018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.22.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

