Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

