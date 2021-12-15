Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 483 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.