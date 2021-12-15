Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Montrose Environmental Group makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $32,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,096 shares of company stock worth $27,225,400. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

MEG stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,337. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

