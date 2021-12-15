Morgan Stanley Acquires 84,303 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,303 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Humana were worth $285,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 87.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after buying an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $461.86 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.45 and a 200-day moving average of $430.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.76.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

