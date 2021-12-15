Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avalara were worth $304,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

