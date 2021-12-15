Morgan Stanley Has $313.61 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Newmont worth $313,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Newmont by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 251,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

