Morgan Stanley Raises Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target to $26.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FHTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,103. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.