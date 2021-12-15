Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,771 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

KBWB stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.