Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

