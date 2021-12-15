Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

FMHI opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.