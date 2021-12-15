Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $338.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

