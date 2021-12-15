Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

