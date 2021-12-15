Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

