Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

