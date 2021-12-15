MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III Sells 27,500 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.83. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Amundi acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

